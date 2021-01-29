Charges Laid in Kingsville Domestic Dispute

Several charges have been laid after an investigation into a domestic disturbance in Kingsville.

Province Police executed a search warrant at a home on Noah Cres. on Thursday and seized cash, suspected cocaine and paraphernalia.

Charges include nine counts of assault, three counts of assault with a weapon along with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.