Charges laid in Leamington assault


Charges have been laid in connection to an assault in Leamington. 

Provincial Police were called to a residence on Talbot Street East on February 14 where they learned a victim was beaten, suffering minor injuries, and a vehicle was taken without consent. 

A 37-year old Leamington resident is charged with assault, forcible confinement and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

