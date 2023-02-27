Charges laid in Leamington assault

Charges have been laid in connection to an assault in Leamington.

Provincial Police were called to a residence on Talbot Street East on February 14 where they learned a victim was beaten, suffering minor injuries, and a vehicle was taken without consent.

A 37-year old Leamington resident is charged with assault, forcible confinement and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.