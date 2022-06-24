Charges laid in recovered stolen vehicle investigation

Charges have been laid in a recovered stolen vehicle investigation.

On Wednesday, June 22 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Windsor patrol officers were in the 1000 block of Church Street when they observed a rare black and red motorcycle.

Upon further investigation by police, it was revealed that the motorcycle was previously reported stolen.

Police say officers observed the driver of the stolen motorcycle pull into a house in the 1100 block of Church.

According to police, officers attempted to make an arrest, however, the suspect fled on foot. A short time later, the suspect was arrested without incident.

As a result of the arrest, officers located and seized a number of illicit drugs, a knife, and brass knuckles.

43-year-old, Jason Sulatycki, from Windsor is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of breaching release order, and four counts of breaching a firearms prohibition order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.