Charges laid in sexual assault investigation

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges in relation to a sexual assault investigation that was reported in Leamington.

On April 13, members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit began investigating the reported sexual assault.

Through further investigation, it was revealed that the victim had been sexually assaulted on several occasions between March 2021 and October 2022.

As a result, a 31-year-old from Leamington has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, and four counts of sexual exploitation.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a later date.

OPP are reminding victims of sexual assault that they are not alone. If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, you can contact the Victim Services Windsor-Essex County at 519-723-2711.

If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.