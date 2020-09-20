Charges Laid in Shots Fired Investigation in Amherstburg

An update to a shots fired investigation in Amherstburg.

Windsor police say two youths have now been arrested in relation to an incident on September 8.

Police say the suspects were recently identified by the Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Division.

One youth was arrested in Amherstburg on Wednesday while a second youth was arrested in Windsor on Thursday without incident.

The arrests come after a resident reported that a vehicle parked in a driveway on Simcoe St. near Fryer St. was rummaged through, a garage door may have been opened and two men were seen running away.

At that time, police said the pair was seen walking on Simcoe and after a verbal altercation with the resident, a shot was fired into the air by the suspects making a loud noise.

Police have charged both suspects.

One youth is charged with theft under $5000, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, point firearm - flare gun and discharge firearm endangering life - flare gun.



While the second suspect is charged with assault, threats to use weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace - imitation firearm.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused cannot be released.