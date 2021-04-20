Charges Laid in Weekend Road Rage Incident in Windsor

A 34-year-old Windsor man is facing a number of charges after a road rage incident near Walkerville.

Windsor police say on April 18 around 6 p.m., two vehicles became involved in a road rage incident in the area of Moy Street and Wyandotte Street East.

Police say the vehicles entered an alley in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Wyandotte Street East when one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at the other driver.

According to police, both the suspect and suspect vehicle were identified during the investigation.

The vehicle was located by police about two hours later at a home in Windsor.

Police say the suspect was seen and was wearing a ballistic style vest.

He was arrested but a firearm was not recovered.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and the home as well as the vehicle are being held as evidence pending search warrant applications.

The man is charged with pointing a firearm, threatening to use a weapon, possession of a handgun for a purpose dangerous to public peace, having his face masked with intent to commit an offence and failing to comply with a release order.