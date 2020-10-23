Charges Laid in Windsor Arson Investigation

Charges have been laid in a Windsor arson investigation.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to a home near Windsor International Airport in the 3600 block of Shinglecreek Crt. around 5 p.m. Thursday.

A fire in an attached garage was put out quickly, but officials deemed the blaze suspicious and Windsor Police Service was called in to investigate.

Police have yet to release details on the suspect, but announced they have someone in custody Friday around 3 p.m.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and the suspect from Windsor has been charged with arson.



No one was hurt in the fire, but the garage sustained $10,000 in damages.