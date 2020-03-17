Charges Laid in Windsor Bank Robbery

A 31-year-old man is charged after a bank robbery.

As AM800 News reported on the weekend, police were called around 3pm on Saturday, March 14th to the TD Bank on the corner of Ouellette Street and Pitt Street.

A suspect entered the bank and handed over a note to an employee with instructions.

The suspect was handed some cash and he fled the bank on foot.

No one was hurt and no weapon was seen.

About three hours later, police located the suspect on Church Street and Wyandotte Street and arrested him without incident.

Cody Carrington of no fixed address is charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance.