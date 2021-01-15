Charges Pending Against Four People Following Stay-At-Home Protest

Charges are pending against four people following a small protest in Windsor overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Fewer than 20 people gathered at the downtown Cenotaph just before midnight Thursday — those in attendance lighting candles to "rekindle the flame of freedom", according to a post made on the Facebook group 'Questioning COVID in Windsor-Essex.'

Police say they were aware of and monitored the event, where they identified the four people being charged.

"Community safety remains our number one priority and officers continue to strike a measured balance between enforcement, community safety and maintaining public order," reads at statement from Windsor police. "We want the community to be aware that persons attending these demonstrations and organizers of such events, where regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act are being contravened, may be subject to a police investigation and charges.



Police say they want to thank the community for the continued support in these unprecedented times, adding "As we navigate the pandemic along with our community, we can assure you that community safety is always our priority."