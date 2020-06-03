Charges Upgraded Against Minneapolis Police Officer



Murder charges have been upgraded for a Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd

The officer, Derek Chauvin, is now charged with second-degree murder. Originally he had been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Video taken on May 25th shows a white police officer pressing his knee against a black man's neck who was begging for air.

Floyd ultimately died.

Three other officers who were nearby have also now been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Chauvin was fired on May 26th.

The incident has sparked protests, some of them violent, across the United States and around the world.