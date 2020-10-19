Charges Won't be Laid Following Lakeshore Crash

Charges will not be laid after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lakeshore.

Officers were called to County Rd. 22 between County Rd. 42 and County Rd. 2 Friday just after 7:30 p.m.

According to police, a motorist on County Road 22 saw two cyclists on the shoulder but did not see a skate boarder who was travelling on the roadway.

The skate boarder was struck by the vehicle and the victim remains in hospital receiving medical care.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact OPP.