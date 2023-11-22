Charity bocce ball tournament sells out for second year in a row

A charity bocce ball tournament has sold out.

Pizza & Palle will take place on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Giovanni Caboto Club.

The unique sporting event aims to raise funds for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Grow On Windsor Campaign.

The Grow On Windsor Campaign is a local fundraising initiative in support of cancer awareness, research, and treatment for men living in the Windsor and Essex County region.

Joe Balsamo, President, Canadian Italian Business and Professional Association says with this being a local campaign, it was important for them to support it.

"It's good to have the money stay local with us. Actually it's a play on words because bocce ball, in italian, palle means balls in italian, so bocce balls and for men's cancer. So it was a play on words where we could donate to a great cause and keep everything within the community."

He says this is the second year in a row that they've sold out the event.

"So we have 32 teams playing and we have total prizes of $3,000 that are being given out to our players. We have a lot of entertainment and all the money that we raise goes to a great cause."

Pizza & Palle, a charity bocce ball tournament held at Giovanni Caboto Club raising funds for Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Grow On Windsor Campaign. Nov. 26, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CIBPA)

Balsamo says anybody is welcome to come and spectate.

"Tournament starts at 9 a.m. and it will go until approximately 5 p.m. It depends on how the games go, but everybody is more than welcome to come and watch everybody playing, it's a lot of fun."

Balsamo says $1,600 was raised in 2022 and the amount raised for 2023 will be revealed at the tournament Sunday.