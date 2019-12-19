Charity Concert Donates $75k to Area Food Banks



The Sleighing Hunger Charity Concert has hit a high note with area food banks.

Based on the sales of tickets for the concert set for Friday, December 20, 2019 at Caesars Windsor, a cheque worth $75,267 was presented to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association and the Outreach for Hunger Group in Chatham-Kent — about $10,000 more than last year.

The money will be used to purchase items that are not normally donated, such a meat and dairy products.

It's the largest amount ever donated from proceeds from the concert.

Over at the Windsor-Essex County Food Bank Association, President June Muir says all of the money will be used to buy hamburger meat because it is so versatile.

"15 food banks were able to get hamburger for their clients and meat is a very expensive items to buy, so that means a lot to a family and it means a lot to us to give that to our families," says Muir.



