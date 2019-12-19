Charity Concert Donates $75k to Area Food Banks
The Sleighing Hunger Charity Concert has hit a high note with area food banks.
Based on the sales of tickets for the concert set for Friday, December 20, 2019 at Caesars Windsor, a cheque worth $75,267 was presented to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association and the Outreach for Hunger Group in Chatham-Kent — about $10,000 more than last year.
The money will be used to purchase items that are not normally donated, such a meat and dairy products.
It's the largest amount ever donated from proceeds from the concert.
Over at the Windsor-Essex County Food Bank Association, President June Muir says all of the money will be used to buy hamburger meat because it is so versatile.
"15 food banks were able to get hamburger for their clients and meat is a very expensive items to buy, so that means a lot to a family and it means a lot to us to give that to our families," says Muir.
Jeff Burrows with the S'Aints Band says tickets are still available.
"I don't know if we will hit the 5,000 capacity, but I think we are going to be between 4,700 and 4,800 people."
He says everyone feels good when they leave the concert.
"Some songs will make you think, some songs will make you cry. I have been on stage and shed tears while we were playing songs, they really hit home."
The Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association helped to feed 137,000 people.
The concert is a mix of Christmas music and songs about hope and inspiration.