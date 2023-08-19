Charity golf tournament taking place with effort to raise organ donation awareness

A charity golf tournament will take place Saturday with proceeds going to organ donation awareness, the Bruce Awad Summer Program for Children With Autism, local youth organizations and Windsor Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.

The event, put on by the Windsor Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame, goes from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Roseland Golf & Curling Club, 455 Kennedy Drive West.

Roger Awad, President, Windsor Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame says he and brother Tom created a non-profit to promote organ and tissue donation awareness.

"Unfortunately, Tom has recently passed away so the Windsor Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame has basically taken over the responsibility of promoting organ donation awareness. So we want to try and preserve his legacy and keep the efforts of organ donation awareness going."

He says another cause will also benefit from the golf tournament.

"My other brother Bruce started the autism services group in Windsor some four years ago. So we wanted to add another community cause to our efforts and that resulted in autism services, the Bruce Awad summer program."

He says it's an honour to be part of this organization to help preserve their legacies.

"And more importantly all the people that come out and support our cause, both the causes. It's rewarding. We want to continue this year after year. And hopefully next year our tournament will attract a full house."

Awad says he's expecting just over 100 people to turn out for the golf event, and they're also hoping to raise $20,000.

Following the golf event, there will be a banquet and awards ceremony held at the Windsor Moose Lodge, 777 Tecumseh Road West from 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

More information can be found by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/wfshof/