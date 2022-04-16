Charity walk to raise money for Cancer patients and research

Event Management students at St. Clair College are hosting a 5 kilometre walk today to raise money for a cancer charity.

It will begin at Dieppe Gardens, after which the participants will walk down the riverside till Centennial Park, right under the Ambassador Bridge, and will conclude at Dieppe Park.

There will also be food and refreshments available for everyone, with participants also receiving t-shirts and hats before the event.

Organizers are asking that anyone planning to participate to generate funds for the cause by soliciting contributions from friends, family, and coworkers.

The walk's goal is to raise money for cancer research, and in particular the funds raised will go to the Windsor Essex Cancer Centre Foundation.

Registration for participants aged 4 to 12 is $5 and is $15 for those 13 and over.

The event gets underway at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m.

More information can be found here.