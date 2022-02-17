Charles Clark Square rink closed this week, maybe longer

The City of Windsor has announced the Charles Clark Square skating rink is closed the rest of the week and possibly longer.

In a posting on the City's Facebook page, officials say that between uncooperative weather and an overmatched aging mechanical system, Charles Clark Square skating rink is closed this week and possibly longer.

The City say skating is available at WFCU Centre, Capri Complex & Lanspeary.

More info at www.ActiveWindsor.ca or 519-255-1161.