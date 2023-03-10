Chatham-based company to take over management of E.L.K. Energy

E.L.K. Energy has new management.

The E.L.K Board of Directors has announced an agreement with Chatham-based Entegrus to manage the energy distribution company for at least the next six months.

The decision to seek contract management services was made following the retirement of Chief Executive Officer, Mike Audet, who recently retired after over 30 years of service.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy, Chair of the E.L.K. Board of Directors, says they wanted to bring in a management company to bring E.L.K into the 21st century an see some progression.

"Perhaps we can start to look at getting outage maps or an increase in customer service. The board will have more information, we really haven't had a lot of information on asset management," she says. "So the end goal is better service and better representation for the shareholder and the average customer."

E.L.K. Energy is a local distribution company that services the communities of Belle River, Comber, Cottam, Essex, Harrow and Kingsville.

The company is owned by the Town of Essex and delivers electricity to over 12,600 customers from the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

Bondy says they want Entegrus to dig deep over the coming months.

"Tell us where we're lacking, tell us where we're doing good, tell us areas that we can improve on. This is something you can't readily get with a CEO," she says. "A CEO is one person, we understand that. Right now the board of E.L.K feels we need more than one person to bring the utility up to speed."

Bondy adds it could take months to find a new CEO and didn't rule out the possibility of the Entegrus contract being extended as a permanent solution.

The Entegrus Group directly operates and maintains electricity distribution systems for over 60,000 customers in 17 Southwestern Ontario communities including Chatham-Kent, St. Thomas and Middlesex County.

Entegrus also provides general administrative services, namely in the areas of customer care, billing, collection services, call center and data centre operations for companies, mainly focused on the areas of electricity supply, transmission and distribution, energy and renewable energy, and water supply.