Chatham Dog Owner Ticketed

AM800-News-CK-Police-Dogs-Cars-Twitter.jpg

Chatham-Kent police have issued a ticket after a family pet was left in an unattended hot vehicle.

Police say officers received information Tuesday afternoon about a dog being left in a hot car.

According to police, the car was parked in a parking lot on St. Clair Street in Chatham but when officers arrived, it had already left.

Police say officers were able to locate the registered owner at his home.

A 38-year-old Chatham man was handed a $365 ticket for leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle when weather conditions not suitable.

Police are reminding the public to leave your pets at home when it's hot outside.

