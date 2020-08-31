Chatham Driver Charged After Being Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel

A Chatham man is facing several charges after being found passed out in the driver's seat of his car in the middle of traffic.

Chatham-Kent police say the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the oncoming lane of traffic near Base Line and Dawn Mills Road in Dresden around 3 a.m. Saturday.

When officers approached the vehicle they found a man passed out in the driver's seat of the car.

The responding officers placed the man under arrest for improper care and control of a motor vehicle and transported him to police headquarters.

Police say the man then registered twice the legal limit for alcohol in his system when he arrived at the police station.

The man was eventually released with a promise to appear in court.