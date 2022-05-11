Chatham driver charged after truck and train collision

Police in Chatham-Kent have charged a 43-year-old man after a truck and train collision on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m.

According to police the collision took place at the train crossing on Colborne Street in Chatham.

Upon arrival officers learned no one sustained any injuries because of the collision.

The Chatham man who was driving the truck was issued a Provincial Offences Notice for disobeying a rail crossing signal.

The matter has been passed onto the Canadian Pacific Railway Police for future investigation.