Chatham Driver Crashes into Tim Horton's

A reportedly reckless driver in Chatham has left an area Tim Horton's with a hefty repair bill.

Chatham Kent Police say a man drove into a Tim Hortons parking lot on Third Street and struck a light post around 1 p.m. Saturday, but the adventure didn't end there.

The man then drove out of the Tim Horton's lot and hit a second concrete post across the street; this time behind police headquarters.

According to police, the man continued to drive through the lot behind the police station, damaging another vehicle before racing across the street to ram his truck into the wall of the Tim Horton's.

The two occupants of the truck were arrested by police and transported to hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle caused $300,000 in damages to the Tim Horton's.

An inspector determined the building needed to be closed until the structure can be fixed.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the drivers actions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.