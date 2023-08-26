Chatham extends hours at Leaf Depot this weekend

Chatham has extended the hours at the Leaf and Yard Depot for the weekend.

The Leaf and Yard Depot, located at 22843 Creek Road, will be open an extra day this weekend to help residents with cleanup in the aftermath of the significant storm event experienced on Wednesday and Thursday in Chatham-Kent.

The hours for the depot will be extended to be open Sunday, August 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday still apply.

Residents are encouraged to take their small brush to the Depot, however because of the significant weather event, residents will temporarily be permitted to bring their large tree limbs out to the municipal right of way, where crews from Public Works will pick up the debris over the next several weeks.

For municipal inquiries, please call 311.