Chatham Grandmother Scammed Out of $9,000

A grandmother in Chatham is the latest victim of a phone scam.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says the woman received a call claiming her grandson had been arrested and needed money for bail.

Police say the woman sent $9,000 before confirming the story.

Investigators say fraudsters pressured the woman into making a quick decision and told her not to speak to anyone, as it was an, "ongoing investigation."

Police are reminding residents to take their time and do their research.

Law enforcement officials will not have an issue with a resident confirming the legitimacy of a claim and will not pressure anyone into sending money over the phone.

More information on how to avoid a scam can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.