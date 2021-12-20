Chatham greenhouse fined $70k after worker suffers life-threatening injuries

Truly Green Farms in Chatham has been fined $70,000 following an investigation by the Ministry of Labour into an incident in early 2020.

On January 6, a 20-year-old Chatham woman suffered life-threatening injuries while cleaning a machine at the greenhouse on Bloomfield Rd.

According to a ministry investigation, the employee was asked to clean a large plastic tank and, while doing so, fell inside.

Protocol calls for the mixer inside the tank to be turned off during cleaning, but it was left on and the woman was seriously injured.

The ministry says the worker was not given clear instructions on how to clean the tank resulting in the company being at fault.