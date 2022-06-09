Chatham-Kent announces new CAO

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has announced the next Chief Administrative Officer, following the retirement of Don Shropshire.

Michael Duben will be joining the municipality from his current role as CAO for Oxford County, a regional municipality in Southwestern Ontario.

Prior to that assignment, he served the District Municipality of Muskoka as its Chief Administrative Officer for seven years beginning in 2013.

In addition to his CAO experience, Duben also brings 10 years of experience as a senior corporate law partner at Miller Canfield LLP in Windsor, and over 5 years with the City of Windsor as General Manager responsible for a number of departments including Parks, Licensing and Enforcement, Planning, Building, Recreation, Fire Services and Cultural Affairs.

Mayor Darrin Canniff says Duben is joining them at a critical juncture as they work to recover from the challenges of the pandemic, including its economic and societal impacts, along with a vibrant level of growth and development.

"We are confident Michael's comprehensive leadership experience, relationship building and past achievements in managing partnerships and driving value in the delivery of public services, will greatly benefit the Municipality and help Council to realize it's strategic goals."

Chatham-Kent council will be taking steps this Monday to ratify Duben as the next CAO.

In the meantime, Tony Haddad remains the Interim CAO for the Municipality until September 8, when Duben officially joins the municipality.