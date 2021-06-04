Chatham-Kent Bust Nets Drugs and Guns

A bust in Chatham-Kent turned up cash, drugs and guns.

Chatham-Kent Police Services says a search warrant was executed at a home on Bloomfield Road Wednesday night.

According to police, $25,000 worth of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine was seized along with a large quantity of Canadian and American cash and four firearms.

Police say three people from Chatham-Kent and two people from the Greater Toronto Area face drug and firearms related charges.