Chatham-Kent closes three municipal offices due to COVID-19

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has announced its three of its municipal offices will be closed effective immediately due to COVID-19.

The municipality says its municipal offices in Ridgetown, Tilbury and Dresden will be closed for a minimum of five days due to a high levels of staff under COVID-19 protocols.

The Chatham and Dresden Service Ontario offices will remain open.

The municipality says citizens may experience delays in wait times for telephone inquiries during this reduced staffing period.

Where possible, citizens are encouraged to utilize municipal digital service offerings.