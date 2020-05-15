iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Chatham-Kent Constable Charged

am800-news-chatham-kent-police

A police officer in Chatham-Kent has been charged.

Chatham-Kent police say Constable Cristelle Vanden Enden is charged with Fraud Under $5000, Cause Use of a Forged Document, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

This comes after a local resident reported last December, he had personal blank cheques stolen. 

According to police, the investigation revealed a Chatham-Kent Police officer may be involved.

As a result, Chatham-Kent police say they made a request to the Sarnia Police Service to investigate the incident.

Constable Vanden Enden is on leave and will appear in court on September 9.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE