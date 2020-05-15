Chatham-Kent Constable Charged

A police officer in Chatham-Kent has been charged.

Chatham-Kent police say Constable Cristelle Vanden Enden is charged with Fraud Under $5000, Cause Use of a Forged Document, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

This comes after a local resident reported last December, he had personal blank cheques stolen.

According to police, the investigation revealed a Chatham-Kent Police officer may be involved.

As a result, Chatham-Kent police say they made a request to the Sarnia Police Service to investigate the incident.

Constable Vanden Enden is on leave and will appear in court on September 9.