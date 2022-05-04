Chatham-Kent continues remediation of Wheatley explosion site

Chatham-Kent officials report they're moving towards the next step in recovering the evacuation site of the Wheatley explosion.

They'll be using explosives to break through the casing of the Tait Well in the municipal parking lot.

This is being done to allow cement to reach all areas of the well, and is part of the plugging operation.

A release from the municipality says these are industry standard procedures that are routinely, and safety used in the local oil and gas industry.

Any noise or vibration associated with the casing perforation is part of the site operations.

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services will continue its on-site presence.

On August 26, 2021, the large explosion rocked the small town.

Three people were hospitalized, and the cost of responding to the event was pegged at more than $5.5 million.