Chatham-Kent council approves 2023 budget, community to see 5.64 per cent tax hike

Chatham-Kent has finalized and approved the budget for 2023.

Following numerous nights of budget deliberations, on Wednesday evening council finalized the budget with an extremely close 9-8 vote for approval.

Council was able to make cuts to some of the proposed items and services to bring the proposed tax hike down less than one per cent.

The proposed tax hike was set for a 6.35 per cent increase, and council was able to bring that down to 5.64 per cent for 2023.

Brock McGregor, ward 6 councillor and Budget Chair, says this is one of the higher budgets he's seen in many years.

"So Chatham-Kent residents, residential tax-payers can expect for the average household $178 increase for the year. So, this is one of the higher budgets that we've had in the past eight or nine years, in the time that I've been there, and unless we see some significant contributions from the provincial government, we're in for a couple of difficult budget seasons in the upcoming three years as well."

He says the increase was mostly due to an increase in infrastructure spending.

"It was a pretty bare bones budget with some very significant inflationary pressures. A large portion of the increase was made up by that inflation on infrastructure spending as well as some general increases to infrastructure spending. Like most communities in Ontario, we're facing a pretty significant infrastructure deficit."

McGregor adds that Chatham has been looking to increase their infrastructure for years.

"We're a very low-density municipality, 2,500 square kilometres with lots of bridges, lots of roads, lots of gravel roads. And we've been working for years to try and make up from what's a pretty significant funding shortfall. So, we have a commitment to increase that funding year over year, and we maintain that commitment this year."

He says a positive from the night was the support for the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance project.

"One of the real positive messages from tonight is we did approve the municipal contribution to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance project that's happening in Wallaceburg. So, that's something that didn't have a tax impact because it's funding that's been set aside over years, but that's a really important project in the community and it was great to see that support."

Some of the surrounding municipalities have a much lower tax rate increase for the year of 2023.

Lakeshore is waiting for final approval, however the proposed increase is 3.75 per cent.

Essex County Council approved a 3.81 per cent hike.

The Town of Tecumseh lowered its tax rate to 3.86 per cent.

The City of Windsor is proposing a tax rate increase of 4.59 per cent.