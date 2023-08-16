Chatham-Kent councillor's pay suspended

The Chatham-Kent councillor for Ward 4 received the maximum penalty after the municipality's Integrity Commissioner found Rhonda Jubenville had had breached the Code of Conduct.

In a 13-3 vote Monday evening, council voted in favour of the recommendations from the commissioner.

The three month period works out to a total $8,500 loss in pay for Jubenville.

Integrity Commissioner Mary Ellen Bench determined Jubenville used social media to intimidate critics and silence them regarding flag raisings.

The investigation amounted to $13,300 to date, but more expenses are expected to be filed.

In April, Jubenville proposed a motion that only national, provincial and municipal flags belong on poles at the Civic Centre, after a request to raise the flag of the group "Life in Motion" went unanswered.

While on its website the group has characterized itself as "Defending Pro-Life", Jubenville says it's a pro-choice exploring all options for women with an unwanted pregnancy.

Another proposal which ordered administration to develop a flag policy was passed, and that report is expected to return to council in Sept.

"The findings are based on untruths, half-truths, hearsay subjective opinions," said Jubenville.

Jubenville added she cannot appeal the decision on a municipal level but the matter might be taken through a juridical review.

"My lawyer and I are reviewing options."