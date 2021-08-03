Chatham-Kent Firefighters Stop RV Fire from Spreading to Nearby Home

Quick work by Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services kept a RV and barn fire from spreading to a nearby home.

Firefighters from Ridgetown and Blenheim responded to a property on Mull Rd. Tuesday morning just after 8am.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved RV fire had spread to a barn, but were able to knock it down before any damage was done to the home on the property.

No injuries are reported while damage to the RV and barn is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the blaze remains undetermined.