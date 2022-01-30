Chatham-Kent forced to close municipal offices once again due to COVID-19

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is closing a number of its offices once again due to COVID-19.

According to a release, there is currently a high level of staff under COVID-19 protocol.

As a result, municipal service centres in Ridgetown, Tilbury and Dresden will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday, January 31.

Officials are encouraging residents to utilize digital services in the meantime or to call 311 for more information.

The Dresden Service Ontario office will remain open by appointment only.

The centres were closed for the same reason on January 12, but re-opened on January 27.