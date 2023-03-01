Chatham-Kent holds public meeting for updates and questions regarding Wheatley explosion

A public meeting is being held for residents in Chatham-Kent regarding the Wheatley explosion.

A meeting to update residents will be held where municipal staff and provincial representatives will be in attendance to answer residents questions and provide an update.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. on March 1 at the Talbot Trail Golf Course located at 790 Talbot Trail in Wheatley.

The last remaining road closure at Erie Street North between Talbot Road and Elm Street re-opened to vehicular traffic on December 19.

Elm Street and Foster Street re-opened at the beginning of November.

The streets had been closed since an explosion on August 26, 2021.

The explosion was caused by a hydrogen sulphide leak under 15 Erie Street North, which sent three people to hospital.