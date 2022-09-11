Chatham-Kent home sales slow from the frenzy of the past two years

A significant drop in homes sales in Chatham-Kent.

The number of homes sold through the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors declined by 24.7 per cent from August 2021.

Home sales were just shy of 16 per cent below the five-year average.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled 985 residential units over the first eight months of the year, which was a substantial drop of 19.7 per cent from the same time a year ago.

The slowdown in sales, along with an increase in inventory on the market, have brought market conditions closer to balanced levels and the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors are starting to see a softening in prices.

The average price of homes sold in August 2022 was $421,638, a modest decline of 2.1 per cent from August 2021.

There were 239 new residential listings in August 2022. This was the largest number of new listings added in the month of August in 15 years.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reported earlier in the week that there was a 42.12 per cent decrease in home sales in August compared to the same time a year ago.

