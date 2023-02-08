Chatham-Kent house fire causes $150,000 in damages
A house fire in Chatham-Kent has caused $150,000 in damages.
Crews responded to a fire at 151 Forest Street at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday for a structure fire.
The fire was put out by Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and is currently under investigation by inspectors.
No injuries were reported.
Crews responded to a fire at 151 Forest Street at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday for a structure fire. Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent)