Chatham-Kent house fire causes $150,000 in damages


A house fire in Chatham-Kent has caused $150,000 in damages. 

Crews responded to a fire at 151 Forest Street at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday for a structure fire. 

The fire was put out by Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and is currently under investigation by inspectors. 

No injuries were reported. 

Crews responded to a fire at 151 Forest Street at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday for a structure fire. Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

