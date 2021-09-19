Chatham-Kent launches Wheatley BIA Disaster Relief Fund

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has launched the Wheatley BIA Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to help those affected by last month's explosion that injured 20 people.

An online form has been set up where residents can submit requests for essential items or services they may need.

Since the incident, case managers have been on site at Wheatley Arena, but services will be shifted to the Wheatley Village Resource Centre and Food Bank as of September 20.

The centre will be open 10am to 2pm Monday through Friday and case managers will be on site to assist with housing, food and other support services.

Wheatley residents can also call 3-11 to get signed up for updates which are sent out daily.

The evacuation zone remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to return to their homes.