Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Refuses COVID-19 Vaccine

The MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington has been removed from the Progressive Conservatives after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news conference heard live on AM800, Rick Nicholls says due to personal reasons, he will not be getting vaccinated.

"I took the premier at his word that vaccination is a choice and that all Ontarians have a constitutional right to make such a choice," says Nicholls. "Like almost 2-million eligible Ontarians, I choose to exercise this autonomy over my own body while continuing to work hard for the people of Ontario."

He says over the last 10 years, he's always strived to do the right thing.

"I voiced my concerns about our policy privately to the premier and to the Ontario PC caucus," Nicholls continued. "But under no circumstances will I, nor should any Ontarian be forced or coerced to do something against their will."

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford stated, "MPP Rick Nicholls has failed to provide a legitimate reason for exemption from vaccination. As a consequence, he is no longer a sitting member of the PC caucus and will not be permitted to seek re-election as a PC candidate."

Earlier this week, the Ford Government requested all members of the PC caucus be vaccinated by 5pm Thursday or face consequences.

Nicholls says he will become an Independent MPP and continue to serve the riding.

He was first elected in 2011.

The premier added, "MPP Christina Mitas will remain in caucus as she has provided a statement of medical exemption signed by a physician and made assurances she will take additional precautions while carrying out her duties as an elected representative."

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Aaron Mahoney