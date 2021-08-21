Chatham-Kent Leamington MPP speaking out following ouster from PC caucus

The MPP for Chatham-Kent Leamington continues to speak out following his ouster from the PC caucus over refusal to get vaccinated.

Rick Nicholls was removed a little over an hour after he announced he and his wife chose not to get the shot for "personal reasons" on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking on AM800's The Afternoon News, he says recent conflicting information on the length of efficacy of the vaccines, as well as the potential for a booster shot at some point, led him to believe it wasn't in his best interest.

"Which tells me they don't really know what the long term effects are of this, what I'm going to call an experimental drug, in my opinion and it's going to sound a little off but in my opinion we're all being used as guinea pigs in this particular experiment."

Nicholls says he still holds Premier Doug Ford in high regard even after being booted from caucus, but had harsh words Ford's campaign manager who he called rude and demanding.

"And he was very indignant, and basically said you've got until 5 o'clock on Thursday. You either get the needle, present a doctors note or you're out of caucus. Plain and simple, you can sit over there with the independents."

After his conversation with Ford's campaign manager, Nicholls says it became clear to him that things were moving quickly and his opinion wasn't going to be considered.

He says while he hopes it isn't the case that the push by the PC Party to have all members vaccinated isn't a bit of electioneering, his conversation with Premier Doug Ford's campaign manager didn't help alleviate those concerns.

"I said well what would happen if I did have a very serious reaction to a vaccination because you bullied me into getting the vaccine. And he said 'we're just interested in winning this election' and I said in other words you don't care about my health."

As heard live on AM800 Thursday, Nicholls made his announcement about not getting vaccinated from Queen’s Park.

It came after Premier Ford announced earlier in the week that any MPP who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine would be expelled from the Progressive Conservative caucus.