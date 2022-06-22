Chatham-Kent man arrested after choking mother

Chatham-Kent Police have arrested a man following a family dispute in Harwich Township last week.

Police say they learned through investigation that on June 16 a verbal altercation between the man and his mother escalated into an assault, when the man choked his mother until she was unconscious.

After the altercation, he left the home, taking his mother's car without her consent.

Then on Monday, June 21, the man returned for his belonging and made remarks that caused the mother and others in the residence to fear for their safety.

According to police, they learned the man was a suspended driver and before the courts for prohibited driving Canada-wide.

They located the 51-year-old on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg where he was arrested.

He's facing charges of assault, choking, uttering threats, taking a motor vehicle without consent, two counts of prohibited driving, and two counts of driving while suspended.

The man was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.