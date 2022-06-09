Chatham-Kent man arrested for assaulting police officer

A man in Chatham-Kent is facing charges following an incident where he assaulted an officer.

According to police, shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday officers responded to a disturbance on Wellington Street East in Chatham.

Upon arrival, police say they learned a man was intoxicated and unable to care for himself.

As police tried to help the man, he struck an officer.

The 56-year-old man was subsequently arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and assaulting a police officer.

He was taken to police headquarters and later released, with a future court date of July 6.