Chatham-Kent man arrested for assaulting police officer
A man in Chatham-Kent is facing charges following an incident where he assaulted an officer.
According to police, shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday officers responded to a disturbance on Wellington Street East in Chatham.
Upon arrival, police say they learned a man was intoxicated and unable to care for himself.
As police tried to help the man, he struck an officer.
The 56-year-old man was subsequently arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and assaulting a police officer.
He was taken to police headquarters and later released, with a future court date of July 6.