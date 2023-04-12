Chatham-Kent man charged with mischief and uttering threats

Police in Chatham-Kent have charged a 28-year-old man with mischief and uttering threats.

According to police, an individual was driving north on St. Clair Street in Chatham Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. when they saw a man standing in the middle of the road obstructing traffic.

Police say the individual stopped to help the man but was met with threats and began throwing items including a rock at the victim's vehicle.

The Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged.

Police say the victim's vehicle was damaged.