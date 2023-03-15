Chatham-Kent man charged with obstructing police

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 34-year-old man with obstructing police.

Police say officers were called to Seventh Line West in Raleigh Township early Wednesday morning for a suspicious person.

According to police, the man was seen walking near a commercial business but was located walking on the 401 overpass on Bloomfield Road and was wearing a scarf covering his face.

Police say the man attempted to hide his identity by providing a false name.

He was also bound by conditions of a release order, including being inside his residence between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and not possessing any break-and-enter tools.

Police say when searched they found an angle grinder, hack saw, bolt cutter and metal cutting disks on the man.

The Chatham-Kent man is also charged with wearing a disguise with intent, possessing break-in tools and two counts of breaching a release order.