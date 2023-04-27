Chatham-Kent man facing child porn related charges

Child porn related charges have been laid in Chatham-Kent.

According to police, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material in Chatham.

Police say a 40-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Accessing Child Pornography.

The man was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Police say investigations conducted by the ICE unit are made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.