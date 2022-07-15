Chatham-Kent Mayor raises issue of gasoline prices

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff is looking for answers.

He is calling on the Federal Competition Bureau and the Canadian Fuels Association to examine gasoline prices in the community of Chatham.

Canniff says he doesn't understand why the prices in Chatham often cost more than surrounding communities.

"We're all aware of the volatile nature of the oil industry at present but that doesn't explain why prices in the community of Chatham are often 10 cents a litre or more higher than prices in any other part of Chatham-Kent or surrounding communities."

He says he hopes to bring more public attention to the situation.

"I'm not expecting a full investigation, but the broader community needs to know that Chatham residents are being subjected to higher than necessary prices. At a time of growing inflation, our residents don't need this added burden."

A cut to the provincial gas tax promised by Premier Doug Ford before the June election took effect July 1.



