Chatham-Kent Moves to Orange Level Under Reopening Ontario Act Monday

Ontario will move the Thunder Bay and Simcoe Muskoka regions into lockdown on Monday while loosening restrictions in seven other areas.

Local leaders in Thunder Bay have been calling for the government to take action amid a spike in cases while Simcoe Muskoka has also seen infections rise.

The government lifted a stay-at-home order for most of the province two weeks ago and moved the majority of health units back to its colour-coded restrictions system.

Data has shown the stay-home order and strict public health measures imposed in January brought cases and hospitalizations down but they have since started to trend upwards again.

Measures will loosen on Monday in Niagara Region, which will move from a lockdown to the second-strictest "red" category of the restrictions system, allowing indoor dining and gyms to open with limits.

Chatham-Kent; Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Health Unit all move to orange-restrict Monday with Haldimand-Norfolk and Huron Perth heading into yellow protect and the Grey Bruce Health Unit heads into green prevent.

— The Canadian Press.