Chatham-Kent MP Raises Concerns Over Food Supply 

The MP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington and mayor of Chatham-Kent are sounding the alarm bells over Canada's food security.

Conservative, Dave Epp has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the travel restrictions imposed earlier this week and the impacts they have on essential temporary foreign workers.

"Especially in crisis times such as pandemics, food security is critical," says Epp.

Given that it's spring, Epp says seeding and pruning will be taking place soon and local growers need workers.

He is calling for measures for the government to work with industry to allow foreign workers in the country but with enhanced screening and protocols for isolation and says 1,300 foreign workers were expected to arrive in the Leamington area in the next few weeks.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff has also fired off a letter to Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman asking for clarification as it was unclear whether workers from locations such as Mexico and the Caribbean countries would be allowed to work in Canada.

There are a total of 6,000 foreign workers every year in Leamington and Kingsville.