Chatham-Kent names interim CAO

A familiar name will help lead the Municipality of Chatham-Kent on an interim basis.

The municipality has announced the hiring of Tony Haddad as interim Chief Administrative Officer.

Haddad was recently the interim CAO for Amherstburg and was the CAO for Tecumseh from 2007 to 2019.

He is replacing Don Shropshire who is set to retire.

The municipality expects its recruitment progress to take three months for a new CAO.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, Chatham-Kent announced Thomas Kelly is no longer an employee with the municipality.

In November 2021, it was announced that Kelly would be the next Chief Administrative Officer.

A release stated the municipality understands there may be questions about the matter, but has 'a responsibility to respect the privacy of our employees.'