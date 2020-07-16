Chatham-Kent Names New Assistant Fire Chief

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has a new Assistant Fire Chief.

Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services has named Ken Labonte as the new assistant chief.

He has held the role in an acting capacity since last summer and says he's already got his feet wet.

"I've been up there the past 11 months in an acting assistant chief role and have had the opportunity to have many conversations with the chief and he's certainly been very helpful with providing me information to head in the right direction," he says.

Labonte says there are still a few challenges ahead.

"Just getting familiar with the role dealing with both the fulltime and volunteer sector," added Labonte.

The 53-year-old says he looks forward to his added responsibility.

"I'm looking forward to continuing serving the community of Chatham-Kent being a Tilbury, Ont. native," he says.

Labonte started out as a volunteer firefighter in 1985 with the Tilbury Fire Department.

Since that time, he has moved through the ranks becoming Station Captain in November 2004 and Station Chief in April 2019.

Labonte has also worked for the Municipality of Chatham-Kent in the Social Housing division since March 2007.

- with files from AM800's Gord Bacon