Chatham-Kent OPP searching for missing man

Chatham-Kent OPP received a report of a missing man a little after 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, 40-year-old Matthew Somogyvary of Tecumseh was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday morning, at the Waterway Campground near Mitchell's Bay getting into his reportedly red kayak.

He's described as six foot one, with a medium build. He's got dark brown hair, a think beard and piercings in his left ear.

He's also believed to be wearing a green shirt, toque and glasses.

Police are concerned for his well being, and anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent OPP at 1-888-310-1122.